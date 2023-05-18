Thursday, May 18, 2023
Police verifying viral post on Order to arrest Roko Ului

A viral post on social media, claiming to be an official boarder alert for Roko Ului Mara and his immediate arrest at any of Fiji’s Ports of entry is currently being verified by the Fiji Police Force.

The Fiji Police Force says it has yet to establish the authenticity of the alert which is being circulated online.

The minute instructs anyone who detects Roko Ului trying to enter or leave Fiji to contact the Deputy Director of the CID’s Organised Crime Unit, A/SP Rupeni Taoka.

The alert is purported to be issued by the Director CID Loraini Seru earlier this week.

FijiLive is also awaiting responses to questions sent to the Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew and the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua on the matter.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
