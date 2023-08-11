Our game-plan clicked late: Ali

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali says their game-plan clicked late and this allowed them to come from behind and hold a star-studded Lautoka outfit to a 1-1 draw in their Group A match of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Friday.

Although the southerners trailed 1-0 at the break, Ali said the players kept contesting hard and pushed forward.

“We played really well and according to our game plan. We worked very hard,” Ali said.

“Initially our plan was if we are not able to win this match then we could not allow Lautoka to win.”

“When we assessed the first half, we were going into the attacking zone but we needed to keep cool, calm and composure and wait for the right moment which arrived in the second half.”

Ali added his half-time message which was to pressurise the Blues defence from the first whistle added a huge spark.

“Playing against Lautoka and going 1-0 down, the game became difficult but we stayed stuck to our game plan and then we kept pressurising Lautoka defence and finally we made the goal.”

“When I look at Lautoka, they are a champion team and they have top players with the top scorer who was their difference maker but we held him very well in the defence.”

“Lautoka are the fan favorites but now both they and we have two crucial games left. Unfortunately, we could not score more goals as we had planned.”

Southern Forest Navua will face Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm on Saturday.