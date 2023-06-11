Sunday, June 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Our game plan clicked: Vulivuli

Victorious Labasa Coach Thomas Vulivuli says their game plan clicked in the 5-2 victory over Tailevu Naitasiri which saw them qualify for the semifinals of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

“We played to our strengths,” Vulivuli told FijiLive.

“Whatever I asked the boys to do, they capitalised on that. End of the day we are grateful for the result and to God for the win.”

“I advised the boys to play according to the formation that we had. We conceded early goals so we had to change our formation immediately and that’s how the boys followed the instruction and got the points.”

“My philosophy is that I always have different formation in different games depending on how we see our opponents. We utilise our strengths more to break down and expose our own weaknesses.”

Vulivuli said while he is proud of the Babasiga Lions performance, he has acknowledged the efforts put in by the young players.

 “We are improving game by game and we know what to expect in the semifinal.”

“I field team and make do with whatever I have regardless of the senior players but I always want the younger players to step up and they have been doing so.”

“Everyone should get the chance to play and I’m giving equal opportunities to our players even though I have to rest some senior players at time.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

We need to strengthen international...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says there is a need to strengthen o...
Fiji FACT 2023

Blues top Group A, face Labasa in s...

Lautoka FC topped Group A of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT after playi...
Fiji FACT 2023

Ali happy with Navua’s displa...

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali has thanked his team for putting up a good s...
News

Ministry warns against bogus agents...

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations w...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We need to strengthen internatio...

News
Prime Mini...

Blues top Group A, face Labasa i...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka FC...

Ali happy with Navua’s dis...

Fiji FACT 2023
Navua Coac...

Ministry warns against bogus age...

News
The Minist...

Suva ends campaign with a win

Fiji FACT 2023
Suva ended...

Penetrating the Blues’ def...

Fiji FACT 2023
Ba Coach I...

Popular News

Blues top Group A, face Labasa i...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka FC...

Patel re-elected as Fiji FA Pres...

Football
Rajesh Pat...

Confidence was the key for Blues...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka FC...

$7.2M for refurbishment of Labas...

News
Government...

Suva ready to defend Marama Cham...

Rugby
Reigning c...

Makoi accident claims life of el...

News
An 81-year...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

We need to strengthen international ties: PM