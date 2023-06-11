Our game plan clicked: Vulivuli

Victorious Labasa Coach Thomas Vulivuli says their game plan clicked in the 5-2 victory over Tailevu Naitasiri which saw them qualify for the semifinals of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

“We played to our strengths,” Vulivuli told FijiLive.

“Whatever I asked the boys to do, they capitalised on that. End of the day we are grateful for the result and to God for the win.”

“I advised the boys to play according to the formation that we had. We conceded early goals so we had to change our formation immediately and that’s how the boys followed the instruction and got the points.”

“My philosophy is that I always have different formation in different games depending on how we see our opponents. We utilise our strengths more to break down and expose our own weaknesses.”

Vulivuli said while he is proud of the Babasiga Lions performance, he has acknowledged the efforts put in by the young players.

“We are improving game by game and we know what to expect in the semifinal.”

“I field team and make do with whatever I have regardless of the senior players but I always want the younger players to step up and they have been doing so.”

“Everyone should get the chance to play and I’m giving equal opportunities to our players even though I have to rest some senior players at time.”