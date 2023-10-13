Outgoing envoy assures Japan’s continued support

Outgoing Japanese Ambassador Kawakami Fumihiro says Japan and Fiji will continue to collaborate in areas such as infrastructure development, disaster risk management, climate change, health, education, defence, and security.

He highlighted this at his last courtesy visit to the State House where he met with His Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere yesterday.

President Katonivere commended Ambassador Fumihiro for his leadership and commitment to Fiji, which were reflected in the remarkable achievements achieved as a result of increased cooperation between Fiji and Japan.

He also wished His Excellency Fumihiro all the best in his future endeavours on behalf of the Fiji Government and the people of Fiji.

In response, Ambassador Fumihiro said he is honoured to contribute to a robust and friendly relationship between Fiji and Japan.