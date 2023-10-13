Friday, October 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Outgoing envoy assures Japan’s continued support

Outgoing Japanese Ambassador Kawakami Fumihiro says Japan and Fiji will continue to collaborate in areas such as infrastructure development, disaster risk management, climate change, health, education, defence, and security.

He highlighted this at his last courtesy visit to the State House where he met with His Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere yesterday.

President Katonivere commended Ambassador Fumihiro for his leadership and commitment to Fiji, which were reflected in the remarkable achievements achieved as a result of increased cooperation between Fiji and Japan.

He also wished His Excellency Fumihiro all the best in his future endeavours on behalf of the Fiji Government and the people of Fiji.

In response, Ambassador Fumihiro said he is honoured to contribute to a robust and friendly relationship between Fiji and Japan.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Matavesi in doubt for England clash...

Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi is in doubt for Monday's Rugby W...
News

No evidence established beyond reas...

Former Fiji Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police ...
News

2-3 cyclones likely to pass through...

Fijians need to prepare now for the upcoming tropical cyclone seaso...
Football

Super Premier semifinalists confirm...

The semifinals of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship have ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Matavesi in doubt for England cl...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

No evidence established beyond r...

News
Former Fij...

2-3 cyclones likely to pass thro...

News
Fijians ne...

Super Premier semifinalists conf...

Football
The semifi...

Raheem puts Ba into IDC semis

Football
Fiji U23 u...

Champs cruise into semis unbeate...

Football
Defending ...

Popular News

Saukuru lauds team’s determinati...

Rugby
Fiji Gover...

Singh apologises for Loaniceva&#...

2023 IDC
Rewa coach...

Sukabula dedicates goal to Nakal...

2023 IDC
Ba's scori...

PM receives repatriated Fijians,...

News
Prime Mini...

Change in game structure helps N...

2023 IDC
Nadi coach...

Raheem was our game changer: Kha...

2023 IDC
Ba coach M...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Seven New K9 Patrol Dogs