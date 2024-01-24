Outside advice resulted in Radrodro’s dismissal

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has revealed that ousted Education Minister Aseri Radrodro sought outside legal advice which eventually resulted in his dismissal.

Speaking to FijiLive, Turaga said if he had been satisfied with the legal opinion of the Solicitor-General and followed instructions, Radrodro would not have been terminated.

Turaga said the legal opinions provided by the Office of the Solicitor-General safeguards the Government’s interest and makes sure that the Government is not liable for wrong decisions taken.

“Ministers have the option to sought legal opinions or a second opinion from outside counsel, however, the decision of the Solicitor-General is the final opinion that anyone in Government must undertake.”

The Attorney-General said he only found out on Sunday of the steps taken by Radrodro, when the Prime Minister issued a National Address, outlining the cause for dismissal of the Minister for Education.

“Why is he seeking legal opinions from outside?” Turaga questioned.

When asked on his reasons why he sought other legal opinions, Radrodro denied that he ever did.

Radrodro pointed out that he had reached out to the Office of the Solicitor-General for his advice and legal counsel on the matter.