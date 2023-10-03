Outside noise does not worry us: Lomani

Flying Fijians halfback Frank Lomani has reiterated they are not worried about outside noise on what England could bring forth should the Pacific Islanders qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

The Flying Fijians upset England for the first time ever just before the tournament, beating Steve Borthwick’s men 30-22 at Twickenham. but according to Lomani that is history now

“England are a better side, for us we are just worrying about our team. We don’t worry about outside noise. We just focus on every game as a final, he told RugbyPass.

“Even if we play England in a quarter-final, we are just going to play how we play.”

The Simon Raiwalui mentored Fiji is on the brink of their first Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in 16 years after surviving a scare against Georgia in Bordeaux on Sunday.

Fiji needed a bonus point win to secure a spot in the next stage, but they were made to work at 100 per cent for just the four competition points in a hard-fought 17-12 win.

The result leaves the door slightly ajar for Pool C rivals and Eddie Jones’ Wallabies, but Fiji are still in control of their own destiny.

Fiji can move on with a win against Portugal on Sunday – even a losing bonus point will do.

“Relieved. We’ve played Georgia in a few games, the last time we played them we drew 15-15, that’s how good they are, physical, they like to play like us, and today they played really well,” Captain Waisea Nayacalevu said.

“We didn’t manage to do a few things, dropped balls, we put ourselves under pressure in the first half. What I told the boys, ‘We keep fighting, we keep focusing, keep on going, don’t back out’, and in the end in the second half we managed to get away with the win, so I’m proud of the boys.”

With Wales riding high on the back of a perfect three wins from as many starts at the World Cup, Fiji are firming as the likely runners-up to come out of Pool C.

Fiji will take on Portugal at 7am on Monday.