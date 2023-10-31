Overseas duo to join Bula Boys camp in Nov

Odisha FC based Fijian striker Roy Krishna and versatile Wellington Olympic midfielder Brendan Tukana McMullen will join the Bula Boys camp in November.

National football team manager Kartik Reddy confirmed to FijiLive that both players will arrive in Fiji under the FIFA window which opens from the 13 to 21 November.

Krishna is expected to jet in the country on 10 November while McMullen is set to arrive three days later.

Krishna was earlier placed in the non-traveling reserve list, but has been roped in the Games squad in place of Lautoka’s Fiji Under 23 star Aporosa Yada, who has been axed from the squad.

Meanwhile, Suva utility Filipe Baravilala is yet to join the national camp at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Namosau in Ba due to work commitments.

The final 23-member team will depart for Honiara on 14 November.

The Rob Sherman coached side has been drawn in men’s Group C for the tournament with newcomers Northern Marianas, Tuvalu and Tahiti.

Fiji will open their campaign against the Northern Marianas at 8pm at the newly opened National Stadium in Honiara on 18 November.

On 21 November, the Bula Boys will play Tuvalu at 5pm and three days later, Fiji will round off their Group C match against Tahiti at 8pm.

Bula Boys squad: Filipe Baravilala, Nabil Begg, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Etonia Dogalau, Thomas Dunn, Lekima Gonerau, Setareki Hughes, Ilimotama Jese, Epeli Leiroti, Gabiriele Matanisiga, Akuila Mateisuva, Brendan McMullen, Sairusi Nalaubu, Merrill Nand, Jason Rokovucake, Kishan Sami, Tevita Waranaivalu, Roy Krishna, Mohammed Ramzan Khan, Dave Radrigai, Patrick Joseph, Sterling Vasconcellos, Mohammed Alzaar Alam.