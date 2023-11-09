Pacific Community Cup venue confirmed

The venue for the 2023 Pacific Community Cup has been confirmed by the New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated (NZFFI) which will be played from the 22-26 of this month in Auckland.

The tournament will be played at Bill McKinlay Park at Mount Wellington in Auckland.

The organisers met in Auckland yesterday and finalised the venue details after securing Bill McKinlay Park ground.

Defending champions Ba is drawn in Group A with arch-rivals Labasa, Auckland All Stars, USA All Stars and AUFFI All Stars.

Group B has Rewa, Suva, NZFFI All Stars, Manukau All Stars and Queensland All Stars.