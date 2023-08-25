Friday, August 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Pair charged for obtaining $40k by deception

A 37-year old company director and a 28-year-old woman have been charged with allegedly obtaining close to $40,000 for payment of aluminum installation services that were never rendered.

The two have been charged with three counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

According to Police, the first victim is alleged to have deposited $19,000 into the 28-year-old woman’s bank account for the purchase and installation of aluminum works at his Nakasi residence which was never conducted.

The second and third victims paid more than $20,000 for similar works which were never done.

The two will front the Magistrates Court in Nasinu today.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Permanent Secretaries urged to stre...

Public Service Commission Chairman Luke Rokovada has urged Permanen...
Business

FDB to develop GCF proposal

Fiji Development Bank (FDB) chief executive Saud Minam says the ban...
News

Politicians should not be barred: C...

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhr...
News

Regional women leaders to meet next...

To ensure an enduring focus on the critical role gender plays in th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Permanent Secretaries urged to s...

News
Public Ser...

FDB to develop GCF proposal

Business
Fiji Devel...

Politicians should not be barred...

News
Former Pri...

Regional women leaders to meet n...

News
To ensure ...

Extended Girls U16 squad named

Football
Digicel na...

Fiji loses to Tahiti, faces Tong...

Football
Fiji will ...

Popular News

Fiji FA to reschedule deferred B...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Uru, Daugunu to start against Po...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Sam impressed with Fiji’s first ...

Football
Fiji Beach...

Koroisau penalty seals Tigers wi...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Demi Lovato parts ways with Scoo...

Entertainment
Demi Lovat...

Japan provides grant for medical...

News
 The Minis...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Permanent Secretaries urged to strength relationships