Pair charged for obtaining $40k by deception

A 37-year old company director and a 28-year-old woman have been charged with allegedly obtaining close to $40,000 for payment of aluminum installation services that were never rendered.

The two have been charged with three counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

According to Police, the first victim is alleged to have deposited $19,000 into the 28-year-old woman’s bank account for the purchase and installation of aluminum works at his Nakasi residence which was never conducted.

The second and third victims paid more than $20,000 for similar works which were never done.

The two will front the Magistrates Court in Nasinu today.