Friday, November 3, 2023
Pair charged over spate of robberies

The Fiji Police Force has charged two men alleged to be involved in a series of robberies around the country.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime (ACP) Mesake Waqa said the Director Criminal Investigations Department Senior Superintendent of Police Loraini Seru, led a joint Divisional CID Taskforce consisting of officers from the North, East and Southern Divisions, where they gathered information of the two accused involvement in robberies in Labasa, Nakasi and Nausori.

Based on the information gathered, Police intercepted the two men, aged 40 and 28-years, while they were travelling to Nabouwalu.

ACP Waqa said the items believed to have been stolen in robberies in Wailevu, Vunika and Vunivau in Labasa.

He said upon further investigations, it was discovered that the second accused, the 28-year-old residing in Narere, was allegedly linked to robberies in the Eastern Division and the taskforce managed to link the accused to robbery and burglary cases in Waila, Luvuluvu, Bau Road and Nakasi.

ACP Waqa said the 40-year-old man has been charged with four counts of aggravated Burglary and 4 counts of theft and will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today, while the 28-year-old will be appearing at the Nausori Magistrates Court today charged with four counts of Burglary and four counts of Theft for the Nausori cases, and two counts of Burglary and two counts of Theft for the Nakasi cases.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
