Sunday, July 9, 2023
Pair held over Tovata man’s murder

A 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been jointly charged for the alleged murder of a 20-year-old man in Tovata, Nasinu.

The victim was allegedly assaulted by the two on the 29th of May, and was admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital till he passed away on the 2nd of July.

The two accused persons were produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court and have both been remanded.

The male accused has been remanded into Police custody till the 10th of July, while the female accused is remanded at the Suva Women Remand Centre till the 14th of July.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
