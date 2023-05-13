PALM scheme to expand and improve

The Australian Government is expanding and improving the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme to maximise its economic contributions to the regional economies.

While announcing this, Australia’s Chargé d’Affaires in Suva, Stuart Watts said the expansion includes strengthening conditions and better supporting workers.

He said they will be providing access to Medicare for an initial 200 families in the Government’s family accompaniment pilot.

Skills development will also be embedded for the workers through training.

Watts said they will also be supporting workers to access superannuation savings when they return home.