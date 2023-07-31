Monday, July 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

PAP leaders discharged by Suva Court

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has filed a nolle prosequi in the case of People’s Alliance Deputy Leaders’ Lynda Tabuya and Dan Lobendahn in Court this morning.

The pair were charged in relation to alleged vote buying last year  and have now been discharged by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Both Tabuya and Lobendahn charged with prohibition of vote buying.

It was alleged that Tabuya tried to gain or influence a vote for the 2022 General Election by soliciting $1000 to Rock the Vote Volleyball tournament in May last year.

FICAC told the court that they were facing difficulty in getting a statement from former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem as he has a pending investigation against him.

They also informed the court that they were also not able to authenticate the video submitted as evidence.

Defence Suva lawyer Adish Narayan said there was not enough evidence against the Minister for Women and that she should be discharged.

Both have been discharged by the Court on the matter.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Two new Supreme Court judges

Two new Supreme Court Judges were sworn in at the State House today...
Rugby

Naikore gets double in Cowboys maid...

A double to new recruit Vitalina Naikore has seen the North Queensl...
News

Drug peddlers to be sentenced today...

Two-men, who were arrested and charged in Lautoka in July 2015 for ...
Football

‘The Ball’ arrives in F...

The 85th Ordinary Congress ended on a high today with the signing a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Two new Supreme Court judges

News
Two new Su...

Naikore gets double in Cowboys m...

Rugby
A double t...

Drug peddlers to be sentenced to...

News
Two-men, w...

‘The Ball’ arrives i...

Football
The 85th O...

Mapusua says Fiji is quality sid...

PNC
Manu Samoa...

Saukuru visits Silktails Aus bas...

Rugby
The Minist...

Popular News

Turaga reminds Lomaiviti of the ...

News
The Attorn...

Students are being used to sell ...

News
Attorney-G...

Get on with the job, Koya tells ...

News
FijiFirst ...

Kuruleca to take up PS role from...

News
The impass...

Fiji to play NZ, PNG in Pool gam...

Football
The Digice...

Chute aims for Pacific Games glo...

Weightlifting
Budding at...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Sangam Mahamariamma Firewalking Temple