PAP leaders discharged by Suva Court

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has filed a nolle prosequi in the case of People’s Alliance Deputy Leaders’ Lynda Tabuya and Dan Lobendahn in Court this morning.

The pair were charged in relation to alleged vote buying last year and have now been discharged by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Both Tabuya and Lobendahn charged with prohibition of vote buying.

It was alleged that Tabuya tried to gain or influence a vote for the 2022 General Election by soliciting $1000 to Rock the Vote Volleyball tournament in May last year.

FICAC told the court that they were facing difficulty in getting a statement from former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem as he has a pending investigation against him.

They also informed the court that they were also not able to authenticate the video submitted as evidence.

Defence Suva lawyer Adish Narayan said there was not enough evidence against the Minister for Women and that she should be discharged.

Both have been discharged by the Court on the matter.