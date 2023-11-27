Parents are burdened with levies: Kumar

FijiFirst MP Premila Kumar says the Government has introduced measures that will continue to burden parents and guardians with levies and fundraising activities, something that the FijiFirst Government had done away with.

Speaking to FijiLive, Kumar said under the FijiFirst Government, the Free Education Grant was the cornerstone initiative aimed at alleviating financial burdens associated with school levies and fundraising.

Kumar said schools were restricted to one approved fundraising event annually, with community-wide involvement to prevent undue pressure on parents and guardians.

She said the Ministry of Education closely monitored the usage of collected funds, promoting transparency and trust with the school community.

“However, this Coalition Government announced a policy shift, permitting school management to levy fees and engage in fundraising activities.”

She highlighted that there are some schools charging $100 an enrolment fee per family to be paid by 8 December 2023, and other schools charging $50 per term per child, which comes to $150 per child, per student – which a family with three children has to pay $450 per annum.

Kumar said parents also have reported that there are schools demanding parents to bake pies, cakes and bring matar, bara and bhaijiya to raise funds.

She said these are additional costs to parents and guardians – This move comes at a time when the cost of living is on the rise, compounded by an increase in VAT to 15 per cent and increased duties on various items.

The former Minister for Education said despite the Minister for Finance’s announcement of the ‘$200 Back to School Assistance’, the positive impact is undermined when schools are allowed to impose levies.

“FijiFirst Government policy on free education was to create a level playing field, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their socio-economic background, have access to quality education.”

“Unfortunately, Government’s policy could result in high absenteeism and school dropouts. As it is, poor parents find it difficult to provide three meals a day with the increase in cost of living, and they are further burdened with fundraising and school levies,” Kumar added.

FijiLive has reached out to the Ministry of Education for comments.