Parents urged to monitor night movement of kids  

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu is calling on parents and guardians to assist them in the monitoring and supervision of their children.

ACP Driu said night operation teams continue to come across groups of youths and young children found loitering and gathering in groups late into the night and into the early hours of the morning.

He adds their activities must be closely monitored at all times as they are vulnerable to influence that could impact their young lives and future.

ACP Driu said Police will continue to do their part in raising the issue, and the onus is on parents and guardians to take responsibility of their role in protecting the well-being of their children.

Traffic snap checks were also conducted as well mobile and foot patrols throughout the night.