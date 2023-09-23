Saturday, September 23, 2023
Park project was poorly managed: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad has shared his distaste over poor management and non-compliance to the safety standards in the construction of the stadium at Govind Park in Ba.

Prof Prasad after touring the venue yesterday said $4 million was allocated to cover the whole stadium, including the ground and have it ready for sporting events, however this is still incomplete.

He said the purpose of the visit was to assess the structural integrity of the facility over which some concerns were raised due to reported issues of poor construction.

“The project was poorly managed, and it does not comply with the proper safety standards. This project has been a disaster. It was badly handled. The people of Ba for the last six years have been denied the opportunity to hold any sort of tournament.”

Prof Prasad emphasized the Government’s commitment to providing safe and well-maintained public infrastructure and stressed that the Coalition Government is determined to fix the facility.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
