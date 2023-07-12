Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Park will be maintained for BOG: Yusuf

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf has assured teams and spectators that Prince Charles Park in Nadi will be in the best shape come the Rooster Chicken/ Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants next month.

With intermittent weather conditions and usage of the field, Yusuf said the main ground would be ready by the first round of games.

“The Flying Fijians are preparing at the ground at the moment for their test next week against Tonga, after that the main ground will be closed by July 30th,” Yusuf said.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel echoed similar sentiments that for Nadi fans it would be a chance to have the tournament in their own backyard.

“We trust the Park will be ready and in good condition and it will be a chance for the jet set town fans to enjoy the Battle of the Giants,” Patel said.

The tournament kicks off on 11 August with the group matches.

Journalist | news@fijilive.com
