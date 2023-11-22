Parliament approves reduction of parliamentary allowance

As of December 2023 , all Members of Parliament, including the Prime Minister, the Speaker of Parliament, Deputy Speaker, the Leader of the Opposition, all Cabinet Ministers, and Assistant Ministers will undertake a reduction to rates payable for Overseas Travelling Allowance.

This is after the motion was tabled in Parliament, pursuant to section 13 of the Parliamentary Remunerations Act 2014; that Parliament makes a determination to reduce the rates payable for Overseas Travelling Allowance.

Speaking on his motion, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said his intention is to reduce the exorbitant allowance paid to each of them, according to the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014.

Rabuka said this was not operationalise earlier, due to legal advice given to the Coalition Government at that time.

He said the calculation for these rates is quite expensive and worked on reducing this immediately.

Also, speaking to the motion, the Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu said he did not oppose the motion but questioned the motive and the intention of the Government now, in reducing the travel allowance, despite fully copping the full Overseas Travel Allowance the last 11 months.

Seruiratu also questioned whether the Leader of Government was still the Prime Minister and whether the Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad is influencing this decision; after making the announcement in the media after he was caught off guard.

He said why was this decision not taken earlier by the Government, and queried whether they had milked the coffers dry before reducing them.

He said it was important that the Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Assistant Ministers and MPs retain this to conduct meetings on the margins of their official trips.

The Leader of Opposition also accused the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica for globe-trotting around the world and now seeks to amend this.

Seruiratu cautioned the Government to await the report of the Parliamentary Emoluments Committee that has been set up.

Also, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica revealed in Parliament that he reduced his Overseas Travelling Allowance from 200 per cent to 100 per cent, as soon as he became a Cabinet Minister.

Kamikamica said that Government had tasked the Parliamentary Emoluments Committee to undertake the review; however, it seems that the Committee is taking its time in producing the report.

“We may have deviated from due-process, but this process has been taken to save money for the public,” Kamikamica said.

Also, responding, the Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad said this motion is not simply a knee-jerk reaction to public concerns about travel expenditure – as valid as the concerns have been for almost 11 months.

Prof Prasad said it has taken the Government nine months to bring this motion to the floor since the first sitting in February, this year, after the general election in December.

He said despite that, all MPs continued to endure a 20 per cent salary cut, first imposed as an austerity measure from April 2020 by the former Government.

The Minister for Finance said under the current provisions of the Remunerations Act, the allowance of the Prime Minister will receive a daily overseas travel allowance of $2,910; however, under the new reduced rate, the allowance will be $1,320 per day.

Prof Prasad said this is a big reduction of $1,590 – Even if you double the reduced allowance rate of $1,320, it does not reach what would be paid under current provisions, which is $2,910 per day.

He said therefore it is a reduction of not 25 per cent but well over 100 per cent.

He said Ministers will receive $990 per day. There is only a 50 per cent loading instead of 200 per cent, and the incidental allowance of $500 per day has been removed.

This is a reduction of $1,490 per day when Ministers travel overseas, where is well over a 100 per cent reduction.

The Leader of Opposition will get the same allowance as that of the Ministers – Under the new provision, the Opposition Leader would be receiving $990.

The Assistant Ministers and Members of Parliament will receive the same allowance under the new provision, and they will get $825 per day.

This is yet again a significant reduction from a 100 per cent top up and incidental allowances of $300 and $200 for Assistant Ministers and MPs respectively.

“The Prime Minister is leading by example and that this motion must receive unanimous support because we are together for Fiji’s future,” he added.

Speaking in his Right of Reply, the Prime Minister urged Members of Parliament to vote with a clear conscience and not along Party lines.

Meanwhile, during the vote, 28 members voted for the motion, 21 members did not vote, and five members abstained.