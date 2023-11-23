Thursday, November 23, 2023
Parliament set to pass four Bills

Parliament will debate on four Amendment Bills today.

On Tuesday, the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga tabled the i-Taukei Affairs (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Employment Relations (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Mahogany Industry (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2023.

The Attorney-General moved all four motions under Standing Orders 51 (1) (2) (3), requesting that Parliament consider the Bills without delay, that they are moved without notice, that the motion be debated in one hour and that the Right of Reply be given to the mover of the motion.

The Bills will be passed following the debate.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
