Parliament to debate on Land Sales Bill

The Land Sales (Budget Amendment) Bill 2023, which aims to extend the period for a non-resident to construct a new residential dwelling from 24 months to five years has been tabled and will be debated in Parliament.

The Land Sales Act 1974 provides for, inter alia, in the regulations of dealings in land matters.

Speaking on his motion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad said under the Act, a non- resident must obtain the prior written consent from the Minister of Finance when purchasing or leasing land that is more than one acre as well as in the disposition of land in favour of another non- residents.

Prof Prasad said in 2014, the Act was amended by the Land Sales (Amendment) Act 2014 to specify limitations on the sale, transfer or lease of State land and freehold land, to non-residents for residential purposes within town or city boundaries.

He said while the amendment did not prohibit the sale, transfer or lease to a non-resident beyond the boundary of any town or city declared or extended under the Local Government Act 1972, this was only on the condition that the non-resident commences construction of a new residential dwelling 24 months of the date of sale, transfer or lease.

“Under the Land Sales (Amendment) Act 2014, an existing non-resident who owned land had to construct a new residential dwelling within 24 months from 31 December 2014.”

“Given the time limitations, this period has proven to be problematic for the purposes of construction in addition to the penalty attached for non-completion of construction,” he said.

The amendment Bill seeks to amend the Act to extend the prescribed period for construction of a new residential dwelling to five years.

If passed by Parliament, the amending legislation will come into effect on August 1 and the Act will come under the Minister Responsible for Finance.

Prof Prasad moved his motion under Standing Order 51 – requesting that Parliament consider it without delay.

Parliament is set to debate the Bill when it reconvenes next week.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
