Thursday, June 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Parsons salutes Sotutu’s 2023 season stats

Former Blues hooker James Parsons has saluted the performance of Number 8 Hoskin Sotutu, who shares links to Fiji.

Sotutu’s name was highlighted as the young No 8 has found himself on the outside looking in for national honours in 2023 while he was dropped from Ian Foster’s All Blacks squad to the Rugby World Cup in France.

Sotutu has played second fiddle to Ardie Savea in the All Blacks camp over recent years, struggling to find game time behind the man who many believe to be New Zealand’s best.

Parsons assessed Sotutu’s 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season statistics on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod to assess what went wrong.

 “We waxed lyrical about how he had put on a bit of size, and how he was being dominant and I went through his stats and compared them to the other No 8s and he leads them. The only one that Ardie beats him in is tackle percentage and the turnover.”

“He’s got 20 to 30 more post-contact meters, 20 or 30 meters more when he’s in the carry, similar sort of carries in the game.

“He must have run out of steam because his form was great. Those stats are only half of the story and that’s why I think the last two weeks, the quarter-final and the semi-final have played a big part in the selections around this.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

iTaukei Land Trust Board to undergo...

Cabinet has considered a proposal for the review of the iTaukei Lan...
Entertainment

Singer Ava Max slapped on stage

Singer Ava Max says she is recovering after a fan slapped her while...
Rugby

Sowakula, Narawa to feature in Supe...

Fiji-born All Blacks loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula and flyer Emon...
News

We are here to serve all, says Ratu...

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu today reminded staff...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

iTaukei Land Trust Board to unde...

News
Cabinet ha...

Singer Ava Max slapped on stage

Entertainment
Singer Ava...

Sowakula, Narawa to feature in S...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

We are here to serve all, says R...

News
Speaker of...

Naiqama, Tuinakauvadra to face t...

Rugby
Two Fijian...

Taylor Swift to perform in Austr...

Entertainment
Pop star T...

Popular News

Rebels bid farewell to Sorovi an...

Rugby
The Melbou...

Seruiratu’s claim is political a...

News
Acting Sup...

Maroons win State of Origin II t...

Rugby
The Queens...

Silktails quartet ruled out of R...

Rugby
Four Kaivi...

Cabinet approves name change for...

News
Cabinet ha...

HRADC wants prison visitation po...

News
The Human ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

iTaukei Land Trust Board to undergo review