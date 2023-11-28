Parts of Navua, Pac Harbour flooded

Some parts of Wainadoi, Navua and Pacific Harbour including Rampur Road, Waidradra, Nakaulevu, Vakabalea, Calia Back Road, Raiwaqa Road, Wainividio, Tokotoko Back Road and Waikasanaura are flooded.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority, Sadro Road, Waiyanitu Crossing 1 and Vakabalea Road are closed to traffic.

FRA is pleading with the public, not to attempt to cross the flooded roadways.

Meanwhile, the Nadi Weather Office says an active trough of low pressure lies over the eastern parts of the Fiji group which will bring occasional showers and a few thunderstorms over the Navua -Suva-Nausori-Tailevu areas, Serua-Namosi-Naitasiri, Ra-Rakiraki areas, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, southern Bua and Cakaudrove provinces, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas.