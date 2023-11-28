Tuesday, November 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Parts of Navua, Pac Harbour flooded

Some parts of Wainadoi, Navua and Pacific Harbour including Rampur Road, Waidradra, Nakaulevu, Vakabalea, Calia Back Road, Raiwaqa Road, Wainividio, Tokotoko Back Road and Waikasanaura are flooded.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority, Sadro Road, Waiyanitu Crossing 1 and Vakabalea Road are closed to traffic.

FRA is pleading with the public, not to attempt to cross the flooded roadways.

Meanwhile, the Nadi Weather Office says an active trough of low pressure lies over the eastern parts of the Fiji group which will bring occasional showers and a few thunderstorms over the Navua -Suva-Nausori-Tailevu areas, Serua-Namosi-Naitasiri, Ra-Rakiraki areas, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, southern Bua and Cakaudrove provinces, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

More arrested in drug raids around ...

More arrests for drug related offences continue to be recorded thro...
News

More rain expected, take precaution...

The National Disaster Management Office is requesting members of th...
News

Court awaits psychiatric report of ...

The High Court is Suva is awaiting the psychiatric report of the 33...
Football

Roy scores as Odisha revive qualifi...

Fijian striker Roy Krishna scored a goal in Odisha FC’s resounding ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

More arrested in drug raids arou...

News
More arres...

More rain expected, take precaut...

News
The Nation...

Court awaits psychiatric report ...

News
The High C...

Roy scores as Odisha revive qual...

Football
Fijian str...

Schools in Navua closed due to f...

News
Schools in...

Speaker leads Parliamentary dele...

News
A Parliame...

Popular News

Narawa’s slip disc recovery on t...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Kauyaca to face India’s Singh in...

Sports
Fiji’s cru...

Incident involving students worr...

News
Permanent ...

$13.9B worth of investment estim...

News
A total of...

Fiji Kulas cruise into Pacific G...

Football
The Fiji K...

RBF upgrades economy expansion p...

News
The Reserv...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

More arrested in drug raids around the country