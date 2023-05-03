Wednesday, May 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Passport services suspended

The Department of Immigration has indicated that passport services are suspended until Friday, May 5.

This is due to network issues with the Government’s IT, says the Acting Director for Immigration Amelia Komaisavai.

Komaisavai said applicants who have registered for enrolment today and Thursday will be contacted once passport services are restored.

Members of the public can contact the Department of Immigration on, 3312622 for further enquiries.

Komaisavai apologises for the inconveniences caused.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Free and independent media is key i...

Pacific Island Forum Secretary-General Henry Puna says a free and i...
News

Vanua Levu has huge potential for g...

Prime Minister Sitiveni will begin his 10-days official tour of Van...
Rugby

We’ve got to be clinical in our fin...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne admits the side needs t...
News

IMF forecasts decline in growth

The International Monetary Funds has forecasted that global growth ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Free and independent media is ke...

News
Pacific Is...

Vanua Levu has huge potential fo...

News
Prime Mini...

We’ve got to be clinical in our ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

IMF forecasts decline in growth

News
The Intern...

Silktails terminate fullback Nat...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

It’s a political witch hun...

News
Former Att...

Popular News

Officer, 3 juveniles charged wit...

News
A Police o...

Free heart surgeries save 214 li...

News
Prime Mini...

Singh wins Gold for Marist

Coca-Cola Games
18-year-ol...

MP Bia puts on commentator’...

Coca-Cola Games
Opposition...

Fijian Drua slips to eleventh sp...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Suva stages comeback to beat Nad...

Sports
Suva came ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Free and independent media is key in a democracy