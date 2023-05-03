Passport services suspended

The Department of Immigration has indicated that passport services are suspended until Friday, May 5.

This is due to network issues with the Government’s IT, says the Acting Director for Immigration Amelia Komaisavai.

Komaisavai said applicants who have registered for enrolment today and Thursday will be contacted once passport services are restored.

Members of the public can contact the Department of Immigration on, 3312622 for further enquiries.

Komaisavai apologises for the inconveniences caused.