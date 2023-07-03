Payment of expat coaches to continue

The Fiji Government will continue to pay salaries of foreign coaches associated with local sporting federations.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has been allocated $19.5 million in the 2023-2024 National Budget of which $1,726,000 is for the Engagement of Sports Coaches and is an increase of $140,000 compared to the $1,586,000 in the previous budget.

Minister Responsible, Jese Saukuru said the Ministry will also pay the salary to those local coaches who have an internationally accredited sports coaching license.

He mentioned that coaches such as the Fijiana 7s mentor Saiasi Fuli and Fiji Water Flying Fijian guide Simon Raiwalui will be paid through the Ministry’s budget allocated in the Fiscal Year.