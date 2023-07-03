Monday, July 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Payment of expat coaches to continue

The Fiji Government will continue to pay salaries of foreign coaches associated with local sporting federations.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has been allocated $19.5 million in the 2023-2024 National Budget of which $1,726,000 is for the Engagement of Sports Coaches and is an increase of $140,000 compared to the $1,586,000 in the previous budget.

Minister Responsible, Jese Saukuru said the Ministry will also pay the salary to those local coaches who have an internationally accredited sports coaching license.

He mentioned that coaches such as the Fijiana 7s mentor Saiasi Fuli and Fiji Water Flying Fijian guide Simon Raiwalui will be paid through the Ministry’s budget allocated in the Fiscal Year.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Follow channel of complaints, Chand...

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand has strongly co...
Football

Kulas to play Solomon Islands in FI...

The Digicel Kula Girls will feature in the International Friendlies...
Business

Govt commits to keep Fiji Airways f...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says his Government is committed to ...
Rugby

Blues sign Cotter for two years

The Blues have signed former Flying Fijians mentor Vern Cotter as t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Follow channel of complaints, Ch...

News
Permanent ...

Kulas to play Solomon Islands in...

Football
The Digice...

Govt commits to keep Fiji Airway...

Business
Prime Mini...

Blues sign Cotter for two years

Rugby
The Blues ...

$1 billion needed to service pub...

News
Fiji will ...

Tough choices had to be made: Na...

News
Fiscal Com...

Popular News

$1 billion needed to service pub...

News
Fiji will ...

No Govt expense was involved in ...

News
Prime Mini...

SRT to be incorporated in PAYE

News
The Social...

Murray proud of Fiji’s ope...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Govt prioritises health sector i...

News
The Fijian...

4 serious accidents in last 24 h...

News
Four serio...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Follow channel of complaints, Chand tells Seeto