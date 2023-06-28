Pearce suspended for Vocevoce high-shot

Junior Wallabies forward Marley Pearce has been suspended for three matches for a dangerous tackle during their 46-37 win over Fiji at the World Rugby U20 Championship last week.

Pearce made on head contact with Fiji lock forward Mesake Vocevoce 53 minutes into the game with the red card being awarded pursuant to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackle).

The Western Force front-rower appeared before an independent judicial committee yesterday.

The independent Disciplinary Committee having considered the player’s submissions and reviewed all available evidence, found that the red card threshold had been met.

The Committee noted that the offence carries a mandatory mid-range sanction (six matches) and having considered the mitigating factors reduced the sanction by the maximum mitigation of 50 per cent.

Pearce will miss the remainder of Australia’s pool games and the quarterfinal.

The independent Disciplinary Committee was chaired by Jennifer Donovan of Ireland and joined by former international player Ofisa Tonu’u of New Zealand and former international referee Valeriu Toma of Romania.