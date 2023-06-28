Wednesday, June 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Pearce suspended for Vocevoce high-shot

Junior Wallabies forward Marley Pearce has been suspended for three matches for a dangerous tackle during their 46-37 win over Fiji at the World Rugby U20 Championship last week.

Pearce made on head contact with Fiji lock forward Mesake Vocevoce 53 minutes into the game with the red card being awarded pursuant to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackle).

The Western Force front-rower appeared before an independent judicial committee yesterday.

The independent Disciplinary Committee having considered the player’s submissions and reviewed all available evidence, found that the red card threshold had been met.

The Committee noted that the offence carries a mandatory mid-range sanction (six matches) and having considered the mitigating factors reduced the sanction by the maximum mitigation of 50 per cent.

Pearce will miss the remainder of Australia’s pool games and the quarterfinal.

The independent Disciplinary Committee was chaired by Jennifer Donovan of Ireland and joined by former international player Ofisa Tonu’u of New Zealand and former international referee Valeriu Toma of Romania.

 

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

World Bank project to benefit 60k F...

A new World Bank-funded project that aims to support Fiji’s efforts...
News

Typhoid conjugate vaccines arrive

The first batch of Typhoid Conjugate Vaccines (TCV) arrived in the ...
News

Prioritise safety of children, bus ...

The Minister for Education, Hon Aseri Radrodro has called on bus co...
Football

Young Kulas out to secure quarterfi...

The Digicel Young Kulas will be after a win against Papua New Guine...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

World Bank project to benefit 60...

News
A new Worl...

Typhoid conjugate vaccines arriv...

News
The first ...

Prioritise safety of children, b...

News
The Minist...

Young Kulas out to secure quarte...

Football
The Digice...

Limited access at Budget announc...

2023-24 National Budget
There will...

Fijiana XVs to take field in Dub...

Rugby
The Vodafo...

Popular News

52 ex-offenders absorbed into wo...

News
52 ex-offe...

Tabuya commends Fijian athletes ...

Sports
The Minist...

Carpenters Fiji refutes claims o...

News
Carpenters...

Video is fake, Health Ministry c...

News
The Minist...

Crusaders claim 12th title in th...

Rugby
The Crusad...

Promising Ravula on RaiwaluiR...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

World Bank project to benefit 60k Fijians