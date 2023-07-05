Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Pedestrians hurt in separate accidents

A 10-year-old boy and two other pedestrians have landed in hospital after they were bumped in separate accidents yesterday.

The boy is admitted at the Bhanabhai Health Centre after he was allegedly bumped by a vehicle whilst crossing the Tovata road in Matanikorovatu, Makoi.

Police are searching for the driver involved.

In another serious accident case along the Queens Road near Saweni, a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old man allegedly bumped the back of a vehicle driven by another 29-year-old man.

As a result the second vehicle bumped another vehicle, which veered off the road and bumped two pedestrians.

The two pedestrians rushed to the Nadi Hospital.

The suspect and the occupants of all three vehicles were also conveyed to the hospital where they were treated.

 

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
