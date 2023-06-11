Sunday, June 11, 2023
Penetrating the Blues’ defence will be tough: Ali

Ba Coach Imdad Ali says penetrating Lautoka’s defence will not be easy in their last Group A match of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT today.

Ba already has six points and has booked a spot in the semis but Ali said they will not treat the match lightly and want to give their all to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament.

“We know that Blues have a solid defence and it will be difficult to penetrate Lautoka’s defence.”

“More work needs to be done in our midfield like pushing the ball up front to the strike force who can then convert those set pieces into goals.”

“I believe in all my players and their performance is improving except the fact that Mohammed Fataul Raheem is injured due to a boot stamp and he needs to recover.”

Ali said discipline has been an issue in the team but he will be banking on his Fiji Under 20 reps in the western clash.

“It takes time for players to gel into the team and our Under 20 boys have been away from the country and playing amongst themselves and I had very little time with them.”

“That could be a reason why we are not geling well and our opponents will take advantage of that because we are not communicating well on the field.”

“Sometimes the atmosphere is out of control and that’s when we get a card but we can explain to the boys how to control themselves in a tense situation.”

“At the spur of the moment, things happen and if those things happen then players get yellow. Suva was aggressive taking into consideration the Ba boys also unable to pass through the frustration.”

The Ba vs Lautoka match will kick off at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
