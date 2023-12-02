Saturday, December 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Perfect send-off for Police skipper

Police gave a perfect send-off to Captain James Brown on Friday by retaining the Ratu Sukuna Bowl after holding Army to a 11-11 draw.

An emotional Brown said they did not give up till the final whistle and played with guts for glory.

He has thanked all teammates and members of the Force for showering their love and support.

“This match was more than special for me as I had planned to take a break earlier but my team management and players wanted me to play this challenge and I am happy to depart on a good note.”

“Our brothers from the RFMF gave us a very tough competition and the game could have gone either way. Glad that we managed to come out strongly in the second half and get the points which saved us.”

The 36-year-old said he will continue playing rugby but at club level to stay fit and impart knowledge and skills to younger players.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Turuva’s Panthers to face Wig...

Fiji Bati winger Sunia Turuva's Penrith Panthers will travel to Eng...
2023 Pacific Games

Team Fiji bags 5 more gold at Games...

Team Fiji added five more gold medals at the 17th Pacific Games whi...
Football

Krishna gives Odisha third consecut...

Fijian wonder boy Roy Krishna scored the lone goal in Odisha FC’s 1...
News

First phase of TSLS application ope...

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service (TSLS) is advising pote...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Turuva’s Panthers to face ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Team Fiji bags 5 more gold at Ga...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Krishna gives Odisha third conse...

Football
Fijian won...

First phase of TSLS application ...

News
The Tertia...

GCC delegation to visit China

News
The Minist...

State Opening of Parliament on 4...

News
Parliament...

Popular News

Kumar was humble and honest: Bai...

News
Former Pri...

Dubai first, Cape Town later, sa...

Dubai 7s
Lanky Fiji...

Ex Fiji reps help Auckland win P...

Football
A host of ...

Fiji committed to dialogue on cl...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji enhances ICT capabilities: ...

News
Acting Pri...

Fiji Kulas settle for silver

Football
The Fiji K...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
NRL

Turuva’s Panthers to face Wigan in Challenge