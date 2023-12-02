Perfect send-off for Police skipper

Police gave a perfect send-off to Captain James Brown on Friday by retaining the Ratu Sukuna Bowl after holding Army to a 11-11 draw.

An emotional Brown said they did not give up till the final whistle and played with guts for glory.

He has thanked all teammates and members of the Force for showering their love and support.

“This match was more than special for me as I had planned to take a break earlier but my team management and players wanted me to play this challenge and I am happy to depart on a good note.”

“Our brothers from the RFMF gave us a very tough competition and the game could have gone either way. Glad that we managed to come out strongly in the second half and get the points which saved us.”

The 36-year-old said he will continue playing rugby but at club level to stay fit and impart knowledge and skills to younger players.