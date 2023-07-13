Thursday, July 13, 2023
Physical football excites Liomasia

Solomon Islands import Carlos Liomasia says the physical style of football played in Fiji excites him.

The 22-year-old former Henderson Eels star who is representing Tailevu Naitasiri in the Digicel Fiji Premier League told FijiLive he is still adjusting to the Fijian style of football and is loving the experience so far.

“I really enjoy and love playing soccer here.”

“In Fiji, the soccer atmosphere is very physical compared to Solomon.”

“Back home we play more tactical football but here players have to be physical to counter the other team.”

“In the national team, we mostly played to the game plan and applied skills which are something I continue to display in the league games here.”

The Malaita province lad added that he found it tough to adjust to the team but the brotherhood bond in the Tailevu Naitasiri team lifted his performance.

“I need more time to adapt to the playing system here. Sometimes I feel threatened by the physical style of football.”

“The boys here have a strong team culture and they are always very welcoming. We lift each other’s spirit although the boys know that I’m still trying to cope with the football here.”

“I have experienced that Fiji has a lot of strong midfielders and playing against them is like a good challenge. I get to show them my talent and skills while I get to learn from them also.”

“I haven’t been scoring goals but now that I have started to settle in the team well, my focus is to finish well and score.”

Tailevu Naitasiri will face neighbours Rewa in Round 12 this week.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
