PIF Women leaders to meet in Suva

The inaugural Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Women Leaders meeting will be held from 31 August to 1 September 2023 at the PIF Secretariat in Suva.

Centered on the theme “Our Pacific Way: Strengthened Commitment to Gender Equality, Equity and Social Inclusion”, the meeting will be chaired by Vainetutai Rose Toki-Brown, Cook Islands Minister for Health, Parliamentary Services, Agriculture, Cook Islands National Superannuation, and Internal Affairs.

Civil Society Organisations (CSO) will also hold a dialogue with the Ministers and share outcomes from the recently convened regional CSO forum.

In addition, there will be an intergenerational dialogue between the leaders and young people.