Wednesday, August 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

PIF Women leaders to meet in Suva

The inaugural Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Women Leaders meeting will be held from 31 August to 1 September 2023 at the PIF Secretariat in Suva.

Centered on the theme “Our Pacific Way: Strengthened Commitment to Gender Equality, Equity and Social Inclusion”, the meeting will be chaired by Vainetutai Rose Toki-Brown, Cook Islands Minister for Health, Parliamentary Services, Agriculture, Cook Islands National Superannuation, and Internal Affairs.

Civil Society Organisations (CSO) will also hold a dialogue with the Ministers and share outcomes from the recently convened regional CSO forum.

In addition, there will be an intergenerational dialogue between the leaders and young people.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Expo harnesses Pacific core values:...

Acting Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communication, F...
Rugby

Woodward unmoved by England’s shock...

Rugby World Cup winning coach Sir Clive Woodward is not surprised b...
NRL

Sims returns, Kamikamica rested for...

Veteran Fiji Bati forward Tariq Sims will make his return to the Me...
News

PM takes up challenge to support ki...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has taken up the challenge to suppor...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Expo harnesses Pacific core valu...

News
Acting Min...

Woodward unmoved by England’s sh...

Rugby
Rugby Worl...

Sims returns, Kamikamica rested ...

NRL
Veteran Fi...

PM takes up challenge to support...

News
Prime Mini...

NZ beats Fiji, progresses to sem...

Football
Host natio...

Govt is committed to democracy: ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Pacific leaders will hold Japan ...

News
Japan has ...

Inaugural Women’s BOG fixt...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Rev Turagavou to carry on with c...

News
Newly elec...

Japan must be ready to halt: Rab...

News
Prime Mini...

Reds to host Koroibete’s Knights...

Rugby
The Queens...

Navua edges Labasa, climbs to si...

Football
Navua defe...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Expo harnesses Pacific core values: Vosarogo