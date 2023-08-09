Pine trust claims use of fake letterheads

The Fiji Pine Trust Board of Trustees says it has filed a complaint with Police, claiming that some people trying to make illegal representations of the Company by using a forged Trust letterhead.

In a statement Board Chair, Taniela Nakibo said that it has come to his attention that someone is falsely claiming to be the Chairman numerous times and tarnishing the reputation of our organization.

Nakibo said these actions are completely unacceptable.

He said that the landowners and stakeholders who have put their trust in Fiji Pine Trust have expressed their concerns with regard to the continuous unauthorized representation.

“It has been observed that those involved in this impersonation were previously removed from their positions due to reports of abuse and corruption.”

“Hence, their actions not only undermine the integrity of our organization but also pose a threat to the well-being of our landowners.”

The Board of Trustees has reported the matter to Police for further investigations

Nakibo said they are confident that the authorities will take appropriate action to apprehend those responsible for this deceitful act.

“As a Chairman of Fiji Pine Trust, a Shareholder of Fiji Pine Group, I would like to express our deep concern and disappointment regarding the recent series of degrading remarks and disparaging comments directed and targeting the CEO of Fiji Pine Group in social media.”

He said the Fiji Pine Group has delivered far better results compared to the past and our landowners are getting the dividends.

Nakibo added that the Pine Group, with its significant ties to the land and the management of numerous landowning units, holds a unique and critical responsibility towards the prosperity and well-being of our stakeholders.