601
Pirate taxis cater for consumer demands: Minisiter

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says drivers that are illegally operating as taxi drivers are satisfying the demand from the public.

Speaking in Parliament, Tuisawau said this is due to taxi’s not running after hours and that they are there – People call them from the communities or in their neighbourhoods.

Tuisawau said where there is a freeze in the distribution of permits, the Ministry is determined to regulate this grey area – It is taking a bit of time but when it is done is a holistic manner rather than in a piece meal basis.

“The Ministry is definitely looking at this because they are satisfying public demand but of course measures need to be put in place to meet the standards by Public Service Vehicles, course training which they will need to adhere to,” Tuisawau said.

The Ministry is also looking at mix systems, where taxis can operate from the base and the open – This is to cater for those who are coming to drop but not to operate near those bases.

He added that this needs to be rationalised to have this option and not to crowd out those who are based in the municipal bases.

“I acknowledge that it is an ongoing problem and as an institution, that is where the PSV training comes, in terms of public service,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
