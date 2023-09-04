Pivac backs Wales to beat Flying Fijians

Monday, September 4, 2023
Photo Courtesy: The Guardian

Former Flying Fijians Head Coach Wayne Pivac has backed Wales to win their opening game against Fiji at the Rugby World Cup.

Pivac believes while Fiji has changed, discipline will be the difference in the end and this will cause the fall of the flamboyant South Sea islanders.

“The difference between the two teams at times could be discipline,” Pivac told Wales Online.

“There’s going to be a lot of big collisions.

“Fiji are more equipped to play the off-loading game than Wales are, which makes them dangerous, but they have been known to implode, which they did against Wales in 2021.”

Pivac added that while there are weaknesses in Fiji’s play, they are becoming a top contender in the15’s world.

“We’ve seen against England and France, Fiji are no mugs and have improved in the areas they needed to improve, in particular the set-piece.

“This now makes them a threat to the top eight sides in the world,” he added.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
