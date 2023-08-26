Pivac to guide NEC Green Rockets

Former Flying Fijians mentor Wayne Pivac has been appointed head coach of Japanese side NEC Green Rockets.

The 60-year-old has been out of work since leaving his post with Wales Rugby in December 2022.

“It is a great honour and a privilege to be able to work alongside some fantastic people at NEC Green Rockets,” Pivac said on the club’s official website.

Pivac joined the Flying Fijians coaching panel in 2004 and led them to nine victories in 15 Test matches before handing in his resignation in 2007.

Later he was appointed Wales head coach in 2019 after a successful five-year spell with the Scarlets.

He led Wales to the 2021 Six Nations title when only a last-gasp France try in Paris deprived them of a Grand Slam.

But the Welsh man was replaced by his predecessor and fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland after winning only three Tests from 12 in 2022.