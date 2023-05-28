Sunday, May 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Plan to prevent violence against women

Cabinet approved the National Action Plan to Prevent Violence against All Women and Girls (NAP-VAWG) and its implementation strategy 2023-2028.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said violence against women and girls is one of the most common human rights violation globally. It is unfortunate that Fiji’s rates for gender violence, are among the highest in the world.

In a statement, Rabuka said that the 2023–2028 National Action Plan is the first of two five-year plans to establish the foundation for Government’s long-term commitment to prevent Violence against Women and Girls in Fiji.

“The Coordination and Implementation of the Action Plan will be led by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, in consultation and partnership with stakeholders to address Violence against All Women and Girls in all aspects of public and private life and across all levels of society,” the Prime Minister said.

Also, last week, Cabinet endorsed the Guidance Note for the National Early Childhood Care Services Policy and Regulatory Framework.

The Guidance Note is an outcome of the Cooperation Agreement between the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

The Prime Minister added that the Guidance Note will form the basis for public consultations with focused collaboration with stakeholders for the development of a National Early Childhood Care Policy and Regulatory Framework.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Labasa women off to OFC Champions L...

The Labasa women’s football team departed for the Inaugural Oceania...
Entertainment

Dion cancels 2023-2024 shows over h...

Pop icon Celine Dion has announced the cancellation of all her rema...
Entertainment

Swift and Spice team up for ‘...

American hit singer Taylor Swift and rapper Ice Spice have teamed u...
Entertainment

King honors late singer Turner

The newly crowned royal King Charles honored late singer Tina Turne...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Labasa women off to OFC Champion...

Football
The Labasa...

Dion cancels 2023-2024 shows ove...

Entertainment
Pop icon C...

Swift and Spice team up for R...

Entertainment
American h...

King honors late singer Turner

Entertainment
The newly ...

Police make multiple drug arrest...

News
The Fiji P...

Road accident victim is latest f...

News
A 20-year-...

Popular News

Silktails trio return after Host...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Koroisau gets NSW Blues call-up

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Auckland City sneak into OCL fin...

Football
10-times c...

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez ar...

Entertainment
Amazon fou...

Nadolo back in Tahs’ training

Super Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Fijian Drua secures motoring par...

Super Rugby
Popular ca...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Labasa women off to OFC Champions League