Plan to prevent violence against women

Cabinet approved the National Action Plan to Prevent Violence against All Women and Girls (NAP-VAWG) and its implementation strategy 2023-2028.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said violence against women and girls is one of the most common human rights violation globally. It is unfortunate that Fiji’s rates for gender violence, are among the highest in the world.

In a statement, Rabuka said that the 2023–2028 National Action Plan is the first of two five-year plans to establish the foundation for Government’s long-term commitment to prevent Violence against Women and Girls in Fiji.

“The Coordination and Implementation of the Action Plan will be led by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, in consultation and partnership with stakeholders to address Violence against All Women and Girls in all aspects of public and private life and across all levels of society,” the Prime Minister said.

Also, last week, Cabinet endorsed the Guidance Note for the National Early Childhood Care Services Policy and Regulatory Framework.

The Guidance Note is an outcome of the Cooperation Agreement between the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

The Prime Minister added that the Guidance Note will form the basis for public consultations with focused collaboration with stakeholders for the development of a National Early Childhood Care Policy and Regulatory Framework.