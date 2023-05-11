Thursday, May 11, 2023
Play your hearts out, U20 reps urged

Fiji National U20 Football team pose for a photo with President Ratu Katonivere after presenting their i-tatau at the State House in Suva. Photo courtesy of Fiji Government.

His Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere has urged Fiji U20 football reps to play their hearts out for the country at the FIFA World Cup in Argentina later this month.

While receiving the iTatau presentation from the team at the State House in Suva today, President Katonivere acknowledged the handwork and the preparation by the players and coaching staff for the tournament.

“I can see that you are physical and mentally prepared, I appreciate all you have done.”

“While representing Fiji, listen to your coaches and follow their instructions. Go and play your hearts out for Fiji. Whatever the outcome, you will always be team Fiji.”

Fiji is in Pool B alongside Slovakia, USA, and Ecuador.

The Robert Mimms coached side will play its first match on 21 May against Slovakia.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
