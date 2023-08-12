Player rotation was key to Suva’s win

Suva Coach Babs Khan revealed that player rotation was the key in their big 3-0 victory over Ba which helped them to progress to the semifinals of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

Khan said after their 1-0 win over Rewa on the opening day, they had to rest some players and give the game to their impact players.

“We talked about player rotation and that worked for us today.”

“Playing 90 minutes of football in a tournament is not easy for players in less than 24 hours.”

“We utilised some players from our bench and they acted as our game changers and we eventually saw the result.”

Khan also admitted that frustrating the Men-In-Blacks backline was his message to the Capital City boys ahead of the match.

“We kept calm today and had a good possession which we talked about before the game.”

“We had to go inside and frustrate Ba’s backline which we did on time.”

“Players stepped up in their game today and I’m really proud of their performance.”

Concrete Dynamic Limited/Rams Cleaning Services Suva will take on Extra Supermarket Labasa at 10am on Sunday.