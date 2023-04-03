Fatigue was a let down for Navua: Ali

Navua coach Saiyad Ali said while the heat took its toll, his players got tired in the second half which resulted in their huge 4-1 loss to Suva in Round 4 of Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

“Navua was doing very well in the first half and we equalised very quickly. We did come back after Suva scored.”

“Given the fact of the heat and long three weeks break, that was the major contributing factor for us in the second half. That’s where they got tired.”

He also mentioned that Suva’s game-changers were the replacement players in the match.

“When I looked at the Suva bench, they had a lot of good players and depth of players who came in as replacements from the second half and made a huge difference in the team.”

“In this long three weeks of break, Navua could not train daily because it was tough to keep the team in training for three weeks without financial support. Big districts have finances to keep players on the ground but small teams like Navua, we face a lot of financial difficulties.”

Navua has slipped to the seventh place with three points.