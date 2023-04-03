Wednesday, April 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fatigue was a let down for Navua: Ali

Navua coach Saiyad Ali said while the heat took its toll, his players got tired in the second half which resulted in their huge 4-1 loss to Suva in Round 4 of Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

“Navua was doing very well in the first half and we equalised very quickly. We did come back after Suva scored.”

“Given the fact of the heat and long three weeks break, that was the major contributing factor for us in the second half. That’s where they got tired.”

He also mentioned that Suva’s game-changers were the replacement players in the match.

“When I looked at the Suva bench, they had a lot of good players and depth of players who came in as replacements from the second half and made a huge difference in the team.”

“In this long three weeks of break, Navua could not train daily because it was tough to keep the team in training for three weeks without financial support. Big districts have finances to keep players on the ground but small teams like Navua, we face a lot of financial difficulties.”

Navua has slipped to the seventh place with three points.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorship b...

The Fiji Football Association has received a staggering $600,000 sp...
Football

Four teams confirmed for Melanesian...

Four teams will participate in the Melanesian Futsal Cup 2023 which...
NRL

Sims shift to interchange for Roost...

Former Fiji Bati lock Tariq Sims has shifted to start from the Melb...
Fiji Parliament

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in 201...

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has recorded a staggering $2.8...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorshi...

Football
The Fiji F...

Four teams confirmed for Melanes...

Football
Four teams...

Sims shift to interchange for Ro...

NRL
Former Fij...

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in ...

Fiji Parliament
The Fiji R...

$12m in Fiji Sun ads from 2014-2...

Fiji Parliament
Government...

The Radradra -Koroibete combinat...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Lata urges Fijians to be proacti...

News
61-year-ol...

$12m in Fiji Sun ads from 2014-2...

Fiji Parliament
Government...

Taoi relishes graduation, thanks...

News
Republic o...

Singh warns Fijians of illegal r...

News
Minister f...

Hong Kong is always special to u...

Hong Kong 7s
Skipper Te...

Winning start for Fijiana 7s in ...

Hong Kong 7s
Saiasi Ful...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorship boost