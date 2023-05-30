Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Players aware of their performance: Harris

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Assistant Coach Brad Harris says the players are fully aware of where their performance stands after their narrow 47-46 victory against the Moana Pasifika on Saturday.

Drua will face the Queensland Reds in their all-important Round 15 Super Rugby Pacific match on Saturday and Harris says they will not carry their disappointment this week.

“I think the boys were quite disappointed in their performance in the game and rightfully even though we’re overly disappointed, I thought we had some really good moments in the game but then we sort of took our foot off the gas.”

“We spoke about that and through our review process; we highlighted some areas that we need to get a little bit better in around our contact area.”

“But the boys knew themselves but they’re affected quite hard but we’ll not allow that disappointment this week and we will be a lot better this week.”

The Drua needs to register a bonus point win against the Reds to book a spot in the Top 8.

“The good thing around the Drua is that we’ll have a fair idea after Friday night with exactly what we need to achieve. Everything that we’ve done this week in our performance, we don’t want to distract the boys around what possible outcomes might be based on games.”

“We’re just working on getting our game right. Hopefully, if a few other results do go our way then we’ve nailed our performance and we take advantage of that. That’s pretty much all we can control this week.”

The Drua vs Reds match will kick off at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium. 

