Players did their part well, says Khan

Suva coach Babs Khan says their 1-0 win over defending champion Rewa in Round 11 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday was impressive as players followed the instructions well and stuck to the game plan.

Khan said though play became scrappy at times, everyone on the field including the substitutes gave their all to get the three points.

“We told the boys to stay focused and every player did their part so the result was in our favor.”

“We lacked finishing and we brought in Azariah Soromon who played a huge part in the team.”

Rewa import Kavaia Rawaqa scored the lone goal and Khan said some major improvements are needed ahead of their next match against Labasa.

“We slept off on many occasions and were lucky that Rewa did not capitalise.”

“We had a lot of good possession and could have scored more goals also but we’ll move forward with the three points.”

“We need to be patient in our defence and also on the attacking when passing the ball around.”