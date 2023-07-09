Sunday, July 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Players did their part well, says Khan

Suva coach Babs Khan says their 1-0 win over defending champion Rewa in Round 11 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday was impressive as players followed the instructions well and stuck to the game plan.

Khan said though play became scrappy at times, everyone on the field including the substitutes gave their all to get the three points.

“We told the boys to stay focused and every player did their part so the result was in our favor.”

“We lacked finishing and we brought in Azariah Soromon who played a huge part in the team.”

Rewa import Kavaia Rawaqa scored the lone goal and Khan said some major improvements are needed ahead of their next match against Labasa.

 “We slept off on many occasions and were lucky that Rewa did not capitalise.”

“We had a lot of good possession and could have scored more goals also but we’ll move forward with the three points.”

“We need to be patient in our defence and also on the attacking when passing the ball around.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Singh disappointed with Rewa’s fini...

Rewa coach Roderick Singh has expressed his disappointment with the...
News

Pair held over Tovata man’s m...

A 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been jointly charged...
News

Man dies in Northern Division accid...

A man has died following a motor vehicle accident along the Seaqaqa...
Football

Manumanubai seals win for Navua

Defender Arami Manumanubai netted the winner for Navua as they came...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Singh disappointed with Rewa’s f...

Football
Rewa coach...

Pair held over Tovata man’...

News
A 42-year-...

Man dies in Northern Division ac...

News
A man has ...

Manumanubai seals win for Navua

Football
Defender A...

Nadi edges Nadroga, moves to fou...

Football
Nadi has m...

We badly lacked concentration: L...

Football
Bottom-pac...

Popular News

Blues to host Labasa at Prince C...

Football
Fiji FACT ...

Kulas to play Solomon Islands in...

Football
The Digice...

CWM is still without a laundry: ...

2023-24 National Budget
Deputy Pri...

Road closed to allow for repairs...

News
The Fiji R...

Trio return against Ireland at U...

Rugby
Three play...

Fijian duo nominated for Ken Ste...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Singh disappointed with Rewa’s finishing