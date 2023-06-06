Players will step up for missing trio: Mateisuva

Suva FC Captain Akuila Mateisuva is confident they have players ready to step up with the absence of three overseas based players going into the 2023 Fiji FACT.

Ni-Vanuatu strikers Alex Saniel and Azariah Soromon alongside Solomon Islands exponent Marlon Tahioa returned to their home nations for international duties with Mateisuva saying their had no option but to move on.

“We will miss their services,” Mateisuva said.

“We have got players who can fill up their shoes so that we are ready for the Fiji FACT.

“We’ve rested well after coming back from the OFC and the team is focused on the next task.

Mateisuva added as hosts, they are ready to give it all or nothing.

Suva will take on Lautoka in their opening Group A match on Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium at 5.30pm.