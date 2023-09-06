Plea deferred in Suva vendor death case

Plea for a 28-year-old man charged in relation to the death of a street vendor at Nina Street in Suva last month has been deferred.

Tevita Masavu Mate, who is charged with a count each of dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving causing actual bodily harm, and driving a motor vehicle without a license appeated before Magistrate Krishan Prasad in the Suva court today.

However, due to issues with document clarity from Mate’s counsel, Magistrate Prasad adjourned the plea till 27 September.

Police prosecution also requested two additional weeks to furnish clear copies of the necessary documents.

Magistrate Prasad stated that the matter has been set for trial due to the severe concern surrounding the case, where a life had been taken.

The trial date has been set for 20 September, 2023 and Mate’s bail has been extended.