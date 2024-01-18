New development plan for is for the best: Rabuka

Cabinet has approved the framework, processes, approach and timelines for the formulation of a new National Development Plan (NDP) by the recently re-established Strategic Planning Office in the Ministry of Finance.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the new NDP will cover the three-year period 2024-2026 and a 20-year plan for national development, which will set the long term development aspiration for Fiji.

Rabuka said the primary objective of Government in formulating the NDP is to enhance the overall well-being of all by pursuing a path of inclusive and sustainable development.

He said the five-Year and 20-Year NDP launched in 2017 by the previous government has become obsolete due to unattainable targets which are inflexible in responding to multifaceted challenges which include geostrategic priorities, climate change, adverse weather conditions, and changes in political mandate.

“One of the key difficulties in achieving the strategic priorities of the 5-Year and 20-Year development plans launched in 2017 is the lack of a coordinated and cross-sectoral approach to policy monitoring and evaluation following the closure and dis-establishment of the Strategic Planning Office by the previous government.” Rabuka stated.

Rabuka said the new NDP will align and harmonise Fiji’s international and global commitments, such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The new NDP is planned to be finalised and approved by mid-2024.