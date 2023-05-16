PM announces set up of Dr Brij Lal Foundation

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has appointed a Working Group to set up a Brij Lal Democracy for Fiji Foundation.

Speaking at the Girmit Day Celebration in Suva, Rabuka said the Working Group is putting details in place for registration.

Rabuka hopes they will unveil the Foundation by August 21.

He said the Foundation would be established, dedicated to promoting the virtues and principles of democracy, especially freedom of speech and expression and observance of human rights and the rule of law.

“The late Professor Brij Lal, historian and writer, who has done more than anyone to chronicle the Girmit experience for the world.”

“I followed very closely how he was badly treated by those previously in power. Along with his wife Dr Padma Lal and Prof Lal was prevented from returning to Fiji from Australia,” Rabuka added.

He said that in 2004, in one of his books, Prof Lal asked: “For how many generations does one have to live in a place to call it home.

“He was fated to never find out. But for his family, his poignant question has been answered.”

Also, the Prime Minister said the Methodist Church laid part of the foundation for creating another history of Fiji grounded in peace and reconciliation.

He said the country had never before witnessed a ceremony such as this.

“There was an eloquent, moving speech from the President of the Methodist Church, Rev Ili Vunisuwai, and expressed the Church’s atonement for what he considered to be its wrongs against the Girmitiya descendants.”