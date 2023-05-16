Tuesday, May 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

PM announces set up of Dr Brij Lal Foundation

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has appointed a Working Group to set up a Brij Lal Democracy for Fiji Foundation.

Speaking at the Girmit Day Celebration in Suva, Rabuka said the Working Group is putting details in place for registration.

Rabuka hopes they will unveil the Foundation by August 21.

He said the Foundation would be established, dedicated to promoting the virtues and principles of democracy, especially freedom of speech and expression and observance of human rights and the rule of law.

“The late Professor Brij Lal, historian and writer, who has done more than anyone to chronicle the Girmit experience for the world.”

“I followed very closely how he was badly treated by those previously in power. Along with his wife Dr Padma Lal and Prof Lal was prevented from returning to Fiji from Australia,” Rabuka added.

He said that in 2004, in one of his books, Prof Lal asked: “For how many generations does one have to live in a place to call it home.

“He was fated to never find out. But for his family, his poignant question has been answered.”

Also, the Prime Minister said the Methodist Church laid part of the foundation for creating another history of Fiji grounded in peace and reconciliation.

He said the country had never before witnessed a ceremony such as this.

“There was an eloquent, moving speech from the President of the Methodist Church, Rev Ili Vunisuwai, and expressed the Church’s atonement for what he considered to be its wrongs against the Girmitiya descendants.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Flying Fijians get green-light for ...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will play France in a warm-up match a...
Rugby

Fiji drawn with Argentina for Londo...

The Fiji 7s team has been drawn with rivals Argentina for the final...
News

Fiji calls on EU to revise blacklis...

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has told the European Union tha...
News

Climate change threatens our existe...

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji is facing the hars...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Flying Fijians get green-light f...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Fiji drawn with Argentina for Lo...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Fiji calls on EU to revise black...

News
Minister f...

Climate change threatens our exi...

News
Deputy Pri...

France pulls out as 2025 RLWC ho...

Rugby
France has...

It will be a ‘needs based budget...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Flying Fijians get green-light f...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Sevanaia back in the Junior Bula...

Football
Nadroga go...

Fijiana 7s still in hunt for Oly...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Society aims to raise $110k at a...

Business
The Fiji C...

National Infrastructure Investme...

News
Cabinet ha...

Police investigates 2-yr-old boy...

News
Seaqaqa Po...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Flying Fijians get green-light for French warmup