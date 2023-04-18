Tuesday, April 18, 2023
PM appoints new Water Authority Board

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in consultation with the Minister for Public Works has appointed a new 6-member Water Authority of Fiji Board.

The appointments came into effect on 12 April, 2023.

The new Board is led by Savenaca Seniloli as the Chairperson, while Amit Singh, Vula Vakacegu, Semi Leiwere, Mele Rakai and Graham Dooley will serve as Board Members.

Seniloli is a qualified engineer and is the National Operations Manager at Goodman Fielder International (Fiji) Pte Limited.

He has vast experience in processing and manufacturing, engineering, and agro-industry development.

Singh currently serves on the Strategic Advisory Board for Alliance for Global Water Adaptation and is a member of the International Water Resources Association.

He has more than 12 years of professional experience in the regional and Fiji water sectors.

Vakacegu is an engineer by profession with experience in water development affairs.

He has served on the Board of various organisations and brings with him a wealth of knowledge and strategic direction.

Leiwere is a consultant and was formerly the General Manager for FNPF Investments Ltd.

He holds an MBA and more than 20-years of commercial expertise in financial investment.

Dooley is the Director and Advisor of Shamrock Advisory Pty Ltd and is a former chief executive for Water Utilities Australia.

He specializes in Civil Engineering with a focus on Water Resources.

Rakai is a Partner at Sherani and Co. and the Vice-President of the Fiji Women Lawyers Association.

She has a wide range of experience in civil and criminal law and is a board member of the Legal Aid Commission and the Fiji Girl Guides Association.

“Each director brings with him or her new perspectives and experience that we are confident will add value to the operations of WAF,” said Rabuka.

He said the Board’s immediate priority will be to look into some of the critical issues that WAF continues to face and work closely with Government and key stakeholders to find solutions and improve operations.

Rabuka also acknowledged and thanked the outgoing Chairperson and Members of the Board for their contribution and service.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
