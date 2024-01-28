PM assures Fiji’s continued commitment to Japan

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka has assured the Japanese Government of Fiji’s continued commitment to advance the socioeconomic development cooperation between the two nations.

While receiving an introductory call from the new Ambassador of Japan to Fiji, His Excellency Rokuichiro Michii in Suva, Rabuka acknowledged the ongoing collaboration in areas of mutual importance and Japan’s contributions to Fiji’s development notably through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) initiatives aimed at improving the livelihood of communities in Fiji.

He said the longstanding relations between Fiji and Japan has endured for 52 years through close cooperation and consistent engagements at the bilateral, regional and international levels.

Rabuka conveyed his best wishes to Ambassador Michii as he assumes his new role in Fiji with the aim to strengthen relations best aligned to the development priorities of both the countries.

The meeting highlighted prospects for increased cooperation in the field of tourism, trade, infrastructure, investment and improved connectivity with the resumption of Nadi and Narita direct flights

The Prime Minister said this initiative reflects Fiji’s commitment to strengthen its ties with the Japanese trade market, a vital contributor in Fiji’s tourism growth trajectory.

In response, the new Japanese Ambassador thanked Rabuka for the discussions on opportunities to deepen cooperation between the two nations.

He acknowledged Fiji’s important role in the region, expressed confidence in Fiji’s growth prospects and that Fiji and Japan relations will reach to newer heights during his tenure in Fiji.

Since the inception of formal diplomatic relations in 1970, Japan has provided approximately USD $1.6 billion worth of development assistance to Fiji.