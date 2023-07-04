PM calls COC meet to deliberate EC positions

The Prime Minister and Constitutional Offices Commission Chair Sitiveni Rabuka says the Commission will sit this week and deliberate on the appointments of the vacant positions in the Electoral Commission.

Speaking to FijiLive, Rabuka said that the COC only makes the recommendations to the Office of the President – the President is the one that makes the appointments.

Rabuka indicated that the COC has already made the recommendations to the Office of the President.

Last month, Electoral Commission Chair Mukesh Nand resigned from his position, making his seat the fifth vacant position – while Ateca Ledua is the only person in the Electoral Commission.

The delay in the naming of the Electoral Commissioners by the COC has been a matter of contention over the past few weeks with the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa revealing that her office had written numerous times to the Prime Minister’s office, as Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission about the expiry of the terms of five of the EC Commissioners.

“FEO has done everything and has exhausted all venues to try and persuade the COC to fill in these vacant positions.”

“Every week, the FEO have been following up with the COC, and we have yet to receive any correspondences from them.” Mataiciwa said then.

Meanwhile the Fiji First General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had also told the media then that he had written to the former Chair, Mukesh Nand, to review the decision of the Registrar of Political Parties.

Sayed-Khaiyum said that in accordance with Section 17 of the Electoral Act, he wrote a letter of complaint against the Acting Supervisor of Elections decision, since it has not afforded in a fundamental manner, due process and natural justice to the FFP.

He said that Mataiciwa failed to comply with (not limited to Section 26 of the Political Parties Act.

Saiyed-Khaiyum said that as the FFP General-Secretary, he highlighted that Opposition Members are at the loss of the COC incompetency to appoint the EC, so that two of its candidates in the list, could be sworn in to Parliament.

“… The Opposition MPs are disadvantaged because they are two members down, because the Prime Minister and members of the COC are not able to make recommendations to the President to appoint the Electoral Commission.”

Function of the EC



The Electoral Commission is constituted as an independent, non-partisan authority that has responsibility for the registration of voters and the conduct of free and fair elections in accordance with written laws governing elections in Fiji.

The Electoral Commission is responsible for receipt and returning of the Writ, voter registration and maintenance of the Register of Voters, voter education, candidate registration, settlement of electoral disputes, including disputes relating to or arising from nominations, but excluding election petitions and disputes after the declaration of election results and monitoring compliance with any written law governing elections and political parties.

The Electoral Commission consists of a Chairperson and five members, all of whom have been appointed for a term of three years by the President on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

The Supervisor of Elections is the secretary to the Electoral Commission.