PM commends Flying Fijians for historic win

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has congratulated the Fiji Water Flying Fijians for the historic and emphatic win over the English team at the “home of English rugby” Twickenham.

Rabuka has commended the incredible effort of the team which was led by Waisea Nayacalevu as they executed a magnificent victory over England, for the first time ever in a Test Match as part of their build up to the World Cup which begins next month in France.

“It was a noble performance and I congratulate each team member and all the coaching and support staff for your magnificent victory!”

“I commend the boys for their team work. From singing “Meda Dau Doka” to the cibi to the game itself which was a nail-biter for all the people of Fiji who were watching, it was an excellent Test prior to their World Cup campaign.”

“To their families and the supporters, thank you for your support and faith in our magnificent dream team.”

“Your 30-22 victory is the first time England has lost to a current Tier Two nation in their history and I am so proud of your effort.”

“Your brilliant and physical defence on the field embodied your never say die competitive spirit, hard work, and love for the game.”

“You head into your first World Cup Test match next week as the tournament’s darkest horse and the nation will be praying and cheering for you from our living rooms and community halls.

“Well done and many congratulations on a fantastic win!”

Rabuka also acknowledged the many hours of training, commitment and dedication put in by players and the team management enabling their selection for the World Cup, where the whole world will be watching, and the nation will be praying and cheering for them.

He said, “Your heroic effort to beat England in the early hours of Sunday was scintillating and captured the imagination of the people of Fiji.”

“As a former national representative in rugby and as a former Trustee of the FRU, I understand the huge responsibility you carry and I pray that you will commit your efforts to God in prayer.”

“Fiji will also be praying for you as you take on Wales in your first pool game of the World Cup next week as well as the rest of your games at the tournament.”

“This win is historic and Fiji has already moved up the rankings to 7th in the world, which bodes well for your World Cup campaign.”

“I thank the team for continuing to bring pride and joy to our nation, we will always support and thank you.”