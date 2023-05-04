PM commissions seawall and evacuation centre

It was a day of celebration in the village of Nabubu, Namuka in Macuata as Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka commissioned their new eco seawall and the refurbished evacuation centre.

Speaking at the Commissioning yesterday, Rabuka said he was honoured to have been invited to commission the two projects – and that it was indeed a happy occasion.

The Prime Minister said the nature-based eco seawall is estimated to have cost more than $21,000 to build, that would protect the remote village from storm surges and coastal erosion, while the renovation works for the refurbished evacuation centre cost a little over $28,000.

“Today, we have come to celebrate the fruit of cooperation because many hands have gone into the construction of these two projects.”

“Many hands and efforts have been directed to these projects and this started from the previous government. For the seawall, we see the illustration of the work of international thinkers, thinking about climate change, global warming and rising sea level.

Also speaking, Tui Namuka Ratu Tevita Niumataiwalu said that the vanua stands ready to work with the Government to further develop the tikina.

Ratu Tevita also took the time to thank the People’s Coalition Government for improving the livelihoods of villagers in the area.