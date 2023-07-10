Monday, July 10, 2023
PM had 49 days to appoint EC members: Seruiratu

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu says Prime Minister and chairperson of the Constitutional Offices Commission (COC), Sitiveni Rabuka had 49 days to convene a meeting of the COC and recommend four Electoral Commissioners.

Seruiratu was appointed the Leader of the Opposition on March 29 and the FijiFirst Party was suspended on May 17.

In a statement posted on the FijiFirst Facebook Page, Seruiratu said this would have ensured the full membership of the Opposition in Parliament and stated that the Prime Minister’s tall tales is as deceitful as his Coalition promises.

He said the Prime Minister claimed that the reason the Constitutional Offices Commission did not convene was because there was no Opposition Leader.

He said anyone can look up the dates and verify them.

“During this period, Parliament debated and voted on Bills. By not allowing the full Opposition to participate in Parliament, debated, voted – The Government completely undermined democracy and denied Fijians voters that constitutional right to be heard who voted their representatives in Parliament.”

Seruiratu has also highlighted that action to suspend against the suspended Commissioner of Police, former Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service and the former Supervisor of Elections pending investigations for the last six months has been justice denied.

“There is no tall tale that the Prime Minister can spin that changes this fact. Six months later, the Government are still denied justice or the opportunity to deny themselves in very serious allegations, breaching their fundamental rights guaranteed under the 2013 Constitution.”

“The Prime Minister displayed arrogance by stating that he just needs to sign the document and Members can be announced.”

“Why he didn’t do this as soon as there were vacancies in the Electoral Commission. This is an example in getting caught in his own web of lies,” Seruiratu added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
